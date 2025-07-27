 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376952 Edited 27 July 2025 – 20:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Racing Fest


Racing Fest features games that focus on proving who is the fastest, most skilled, or most competitive racer. While the event traditionally includes car racing games, SurfsUp is being included! This is my first time participating in a Steam festival and I am extremely excited.

Map Settings


With the new visual updates to maps, Nerdiful has added in a 'settings remote' at spawn. These are local only options allowing you to change the visuals of a map, either to change up the lighting and style, or adjust performance. You need to activate the buttons using the new USE key, which is bound to E by default (can be rebound in settings)

Example:



New Mesa


OG Mesa received a massive overhaul, rebuilding collisions and getting a new visual pass thanks to Nerdiful.

Mesa Revo

Mesa revo also has a pass done on the collision shapes for the ramps, removing ramp bugs.

New Community Map: Potato


By Hersch, a new 2-star city map where you surf around large skyscraper buildings

New Community Map: Wagon


By DeniedWorks, a new 4-star map with surf ramps over a mountainous forest

New Community Map: Grind


By Jago the Artist, Grind is a unique 2-star map featuring scripted sound effects to simulate riding a skateboard (You can turn down SFX audio to lower the volume)

New Community Map: Vine


Vine is a new 1-star map created by Spanky aimed to help new players learn to gain speed, manage, and maintain it.

New Community Map: Edge


Created by soh, Edge is a new 4-star map with unique routing and implementation.

New Community Map: Revolve


Revolve is a new 5-star map created by soh

Quality of Life / Bug Fixes

  • Bugged times have been removed from the leaderboard
  • Every map has had their finish line rezoned due to SDK Update and technical debt
  • Boreas, Mesa, and Grass have a map settings menu
  • Boreas now kills you when entering the water at the end
  • Boreas: Snow particles now collide with spawn zone
  • Item drop rate has been reduced to 1 item / day
  • New 'use' interact button (defaults to E)
  • Checkpoint exploit fixed
  • No clip exploit fixed
  • SDK / Custom Maps now have zone support for custom Start/Finish zones and kill boxes
  • Main Menu's video preview (3D Scene) has been optimized for better performance
  • Debug Menu (HOME key) has been re-enabled with FPS debug
  • Paint (P) now ignores players and properly faces decals
  • Ghost color is now trail color (to help colorblind players)
  • Ghosts now play surf animation when moving
  • Respawning in no-clip now removes no-clip
  • Field of View setting now loads custom values on game launch


SDK Update

  • New exporting method - Export Button now recursively scans and packages all dependencies in the scene
  • Textures updated with new compressed textures from release
  • Finish/Landing platforms updated with the latest ones by Nerdiful from release
  • Added base organization similar to main project

Changed files in this update

