27 July 2025 Build 19376914
Update notes via Steam Community

The second level is now completed and tested.

We are moving ahead to level 3, and the introduction of new hacking tools in the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Hacker Evolution IMMERSION win32 Depot 229561
