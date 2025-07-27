Hello again, cozy crafters!

We have another fun update ready to go. Here is what is new this time.



Oreling Has Arrived

Do you have too much stone sitting around? You can now purchase Oreling, a new creature that located in the crafting section in the Book of Summoning. Give it any of your extra stone, and it will return some random ore, or even a rare crystal shards If you feed it too much, it might grow in size. We already reduced the nutrient content of the stones to stop them from suddenly overtaking the world... So enjoy!



New Alchemist Contracts

New Alchemist Pacts now offer more potions to Players with higher level shops. Grun Dor has even provided some of their essences to be sold. Enjoy the expanded variety!



The Water Spirit is a Little Less Scary

The spooky lake spirit has been made easier to spot. Look out for a strange sparkle on the water. That way, you will not be too surprised when something rises from the lake.



Other Fixes and Polishing

I also fixed some bugs and made small improvements to help everything run more smoothly.



Thank you again for all your support!