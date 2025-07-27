+ New artwork for Shizu's epilogue scene!



+ New artwork for Adelaide's epilogue scene!



+ Fixed an issue where Kyva gets a line ahead of her mouth while inquiring about kidney saggy-ness



+ Fixed an issue where Aio gets a line ahead of her mouth when caught practicing 'yoga poses'



+ Fixed an issue where Kyva misplaced her mouth while enjoying her emergency hidden whiskey



+ Fixed an issue where Aio would incorrectly think she was missing a mouth in her first interaction with the player after the opening dialogues



+ Fixed an issue where Aio's voicebox also ran out of charge along with her phone in her second post-opening scene



+ Fixed an issue where Kyva is speaking one line ahead while discussing the player's tennis ball collecting habits



+ Small refinements to both Shizu & Adelaide's epilogue scene's writing