27 July 2025 Build 19376846 Edited 27 July 2025 – 19:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ New artwork for Shizu's epilogue scene!

+ New artwork for Adelaide's epilogue scene!

+ Fixed an issue where Kyva gets a line ahead of her mouth while inquiring about kidney saggy-ness

+ Fixed an issue where Aio gets a line ahead of her mouth when caught practicing 'yoga poses'

+ Fixed an issue where Kyva misplaced her mouth while enjoying her emergency hidden whiskey

+ Fixed an issue where Aio would incorrectly think she was missing a mouth in her first interaction with the player after the opening dialogues

+ Fixed an issue where Aio's voicebox also ran out of charge along with her phone in her second post-opening scene

+ Fixed an issue where Kyva is speaking one line ahead while discussing the player's tennis ball collecting habits

+ Small refinements to both Shizu & Adelaide's epilogue scene's writing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2738671
