+ New artwork for Shizu's epilogue scene!
+ New artwork for Adelaide's epilogue scene!
+ Fixed an issue where Kyva gets a line ahead of her mouth while inquiring about kidney saggy-ness
+ Fixed an issue where Aio gets a line ahead of her mouth when caught practicing 'yoga poses'
+ Fixed an issue where Kyva misplaced her mouth while enjoying her emergency hidden whiskey
+ Fixed an issue where Aio would incorrectly think she was missing a mouth in her first interaction with the player after the opening dialogues
+ Fixed an issue where Aio's voicebox also ran out of charge along with her phone in her second post-opening scene
+ Fixed an issue where Kyva is speaking one line ahead while discussing the player's tennis ball collecting habits
+ Small refinements to both Shizu & Adelaide's epilogue scene's writing
Animation Update Hotfix & New Artwork
