Hey everyone! Big news — Digging Dogs now has full Steam Inventory integration!

From now on every bone you earn in-game is now a real Steam item that lives in your inventory, can be traded, and even Bought and Sold on the Steam Community Market (for eligible items). This is a huge milestone, and we’re excited to finally put your growing bone collections to good use.

What’s New in This Update Steam Inventory Integration All the bones you get now appear as real items in your Steam Inventory, where you can view, trade, or sell them. This system fully syncs with your in-game inventory and updates every few seconds to make sure nothing is ever lost.

NOTICE We tried 100 different way to make bones received before this update load into steams inventory and the long and short is.... we cant. We are very sorry for this inconvenience. This Steam Inventory Integration is a from this moment on addition. HOWEVER, if you happened to get a bone of "Very Rare" quality or higher, then send us a screenshot of your In-game inventory and we will make sure to compensate and manually place one in your Steam Inventory.

Updated Drop Notifications Now when you receive new bones (from drops or exchanges), you'll see a new popup window showing exactly which bones you got.

Terminology Update: "Treats per Second" We’ve renamed the auto-clicking rate from “Bones per Second” to “Treats per Second” to avoid confusion with bone drops.

Achievement Fixes Achievements not registering? That’s now fixed — especially for bones received via the exchange system.

Other Fixes & Improvements Many minor bugs squashed across inventory, UI, and bone logic Improved Steam sync stability General polish to the inventory panel and overlay menus.

Thank you to everyone who tested and supported this update. Steam integration has been a huge technical leap, and we couldn’t have done it without the community’s patience and bug reports.

Have feedback? Join the Discord and let us know what you think. If you enjoy Digging Dogs, leaving a review helps us more than you know.

— The Digging Dogs Team