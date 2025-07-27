 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19376821 Edited 27 July 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- pirates, pirate bases, and booty
- six new ancestral virtues
- half of tier-2 ancestral virtues are now in the demo
- resource degradation: if you over-farm, -mine, or -research a planet it will produce less
- new algorithm for more consistent distribution of planet types and sizes
- planets can have up to three bonuses/nerfs instead of just two
- you can now change a fleet's route while it is in transit
- title screen overhaul
- "traveling" cheat for playtesting
- bigger click area for stars
- bugfixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3881631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link