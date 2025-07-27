- pirates, pirate bases, and booty

- six new ancestral virtues

- half of tier-2 ancestral virtues are now in the demo

- resource degradation: if you over-farm, -mine, or -research a planet it will produce less

- new algorithm for more consistent distribution of planet types and sizes

- planets can have up to three bonuses/nerfs instead of just two

- you can now change a fleet's route while it is in transit

- title screen overhaul

- "traveling" cheat for playtesting

- bigger click area for stars

- bugfixes and tweaks