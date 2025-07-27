- pirates, pirate bases, and booty
- six new ancestral virtues
- half of tier-2 ancestral virtues are now in the demo
- resource degradation: if you over-farm, -mine, or -research a planet it will produce less
- new algorithm for more consistent distribution of planet types and sizes
- planets can have up to three bonuses/nerfs instead of just two
- you can now change a fleet's route while it is in transit
- title screen overhaul
- "traveling" cheat for playtesting
- bigger click area for stars
- bugfixes and tweaks
v0.8.6-beta
