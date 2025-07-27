World:
- Updated area around Brightwood to be more playable space.
- Added new areas in the snow(undead) area of the world. Including frozen lake/camps/POI
- Changed the Ancient kings that were in caves to be in more of "crypts". This helps the themes as well as makes the fighting area not so clunky.
- Added Wraiths around all Ancient kings. This is to add variety, as well as increase the difficulty around them.
- Added Night wraiths around the entire world (spawn at night).
- Added the new Ironfang Sentinels(day only) and Bloodfang Stalker(night only) to the old Bandit Stronghold. This will be an area for quests in the future.
- Updated many areas in the world to be more playable in general.
New:
- Added New material for crafting: Sanctified Ember
- Added New material for crafting: Umbral Shard
- Added New material for crafting: Infernal Essence
- Added New material for crafting: Pyric Core
- Added New material for crafting: Stormcharge Shard
- Added New material for crafting: Glacial Core
- Added New material for crafting: Icebrand Shard
- Added New material for crafting: Venom Core
- Added New material for crafting: Crimson Essence
- Added New material for crafting: Titan Essence
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Sanctumplate - Has guaranteed EXTRA Holy damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Umbral- Has guaranteed EXTRA Void damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Demonheart- Has guaranteed EXTRA Fel damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Blazeforged- Has guaranteed EXTRA Fire damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Stormbreaker- Has guaranteed EXTRA Electric/Fire damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Everfrozen- Has guaranteed EXTRA Ice damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Permafrost- Has guaranteed EXTRA Frost damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Toxinweave - Has guaranteed EXTRA Poison damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Bloodforged- Has guaranteed EXTRA Bleed damage tertiaries.
- Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Earthshaker- Has guaranteed EXTRA Physical/Bleed damage tertiaries.
- Added Titan Essence to Golem loot tables.
- Added Crimson Essence to Skeleton/Undead loot tables.
- Added Umbral Shard to Void Spawn loot table.
- Added Pyric Core to Fire Elemental loot table.
- Added Stormcharge Shard to Air Elemental loot table.
- Added new enemy, Fel Spawn.
- Added new enemy Fel Spawn to codex.
- Added Infernal Essence to Fel Spawn loot table.
- Added Fire Elemental to Codex.
- Added Void Spawn to Codex.
- Added Air Elemental to Codex.
- Added Shadow Lurker to Codex.
- Added new Enemy Venomweaver.
- Added new Enemy Venomweaver to Codex.
- Added Venom Core to Venomweaver loot table.
- Added Sanctified Embers to Faceless loot table.
- Added Glacial Core/Icebrand Shard's to Skeletons (snow area) loot table.
- Added Skeletons to Codex.
- Added Earthshaker Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Blazeforged Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Bloodforged Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Demonheart Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Sanctumplate Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Umbral Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Toxinweave Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Stormbreaker Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Permafrost Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Everfrozen Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
- Added Elf Outcasts to Codex.
- Added Vorenthis The Undying to Codex.
- Added functionality for enemy spawners to only spawn at night or day.
- Added a new enemy type "Wraiths".
- Added new enemy "Night Wraith". These will only spawn at night, they're very strong, but have a 50% chance to hit the rare drop table.
- Added new enemy "Blood Wraith". These will have an additional 20% chance of hitting rare drop table.
- Added new enemy "Void Wraith".
- Added new enemy "Flame Wraith".
- Added new enemy "Sanctified Wraith".
- Added new enemy "Glacial Wraith".
- Added new enemy "Toxic Wraith".
- Added new enemy "Storm Wraith".
- Added a new NPC "Sister Aurelia" to Eryndor Castle.
- Added a new quest to Sister Aurelia "The First Offering". This is a quest introducing shrines, leading players to a shrine for it's benefits.
- Updated how Dread Host demons spawn in. The process should feel a lot smoother. Also added a new effect to them spawning from the dead host, as well as when they die.
- Added new enemy "Bloodfang Stalker". These are werewolves that only spawn at night. Their attackspeed increases the lower their HP.
- Added new rare drop to "Bloodfang Stalker". Vigorshard Necklace: A jagged shard of living crystal hangs at its center, feeding on your vitality. As your wounds deepen, the shard flares with light, boosting your attack speed.
- Increased scaling on lacerate.
- Changed lacerate to be bleed damage instead of physical.
- Added new enemy "Ironfang Sentinel". These will be a standard (but difficult) enemy. They also have a Mythical set on their standard drop table.
- Added new unique to Ironfang Sentinels. Shoulderguards of the Bloodbound Cure: Carved from bone and wrapped in leech-silk, these guards draw life from your foes. When Lacerate’s wounds bleed, they channel that pain back into you, healing 10% of your missing health per tick.
