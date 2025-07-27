 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376792 Edited 27 July 2025 – 19:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

World:

  • Updated area around Brightwood to be more playable space.
  • Added new areas in the snow(undead) area of the world. Including frozen lake/camps/POI
  • Changed the Ancient kings that were in caves to be in more of "crypts". This helps the themes as well as makes the fighting area not so clunky.
  • Added Wraiths around all Ancient kings. This is to add variety, as well as increase the difficulty around them.
  • Added Night wraiths around the entire world (spawn at night).
  • Added the new Ironfang Sentinels(day only) and Bloodfang Stalker(night only) to the old Bandit Stronghold. This will be an area for quests in the future.
  • Updated many areas in the world to be more playable in general.

New:

  • Added New material for crafting: Sanctified Ember
  • Added New material for crafting: Umbral Shard
  • Added New material for crafting: Infernal Essence
  • Added New material for crafting: Pyric Core
  • Added New material for crafting: Stormcharge Shard
  • Added New material for crafting: Glacial Core
  • Added New material for crafting: Icebrand Shard
  • Added New material for crafting: Venom Core
  • Added New material for crafting: Crimson Essence
  • Added New material for crafting: Titan Essence
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Sanctumplate - Has guaranteed EXTRA Holy damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Umbral- Has guaranteed EXTRA Void damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Demonheart- Has guaranteed EXTRA Fel damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Blazeforged- Has guaranteed EXTRA Fire damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Stormbreaker- Has guaranteed EXTRA Electric/Fire damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Everfrozen- Has guaranteed EXTRA Ice damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Permafrost- Has guaranteed EXTRA Frost damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Toxinweave - Has guaranteed EXTRA Poison damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Bloodforged- Has guaranteed EXTRA Bleed damage tertiaries.
  • Added new crafting pattern for Heavy/Medium/Light armors: Earthshaker- Has guaranteed EXTRA Physical/Bleed damage tertiaries.
  • Added Titan Essence to Golem loot tables.
  • Added Crimson Essence to Skeleton/Undead loot tables.
  • Added Umbral Shard to Void Spawn loot table.
  • Added Pyric Core to Fire Elemental loot table.
  • Added Stormcharge Shard to Air Elemental loot table.
  • Added new enemy, Fel Spawn.
  • Added new enemy Fel Spawn to codex.
  • Added Infernal Essence to Fel Spawn loot table.
  • Added Fire Elemental to Codex.
  • Added Void Spawn to Codex.
  • Added Air Elemental to Codex.
  • Added Shadow Lurker to Codex.
  • Added new Enemy Venomweaver.
  • Added new Enemy Venomweaver to Codex.
  • Added Venom Core to Venomweaver loot table.
  • Added Sanctified Embers to Faceless loot table.
  • Added Glacial Core/Icebrand Shard's to Skeletons (snow area) loot table.
  • Added Skeletons to Codex.
  • Added Earthshaker Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Blazeforged Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Bloodforged Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Demonheart Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Sanctumplate Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Umbral Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Toxinweave Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Stormbreaker Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Permafrost Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Everfrozen Heavy/Med/Light patterns to the world.
  • Added Elf Outcasts to Codex.
  • Added Vorenthis The Undying to Codex.
  • Added functionality for enemy spawners to only spawn at night or day.
  • Added a new enemy type "Wraiths".
  • Added new enemy "Night Wraith". These will only spawn at night, they're very strong, but have a 50% chance to hit the rare drop table.
  • Added new enemy "Blood Wraith". These will have an additional 20% chance of hitting rare drop table.
  • Added new enemy "Void Wraith".
  • Added new enemy "Flame Wraith".
  • Added new enemy "Sanctified Wraith".
  • Added new enemy "Glacial Wraith".
  • Added new enemy "Toxic Wraith".
  • Added new enemy "Storm Wraith".
  • Added a new NPC "Sister Aurelia" to Eryndor Castle.
  • Added a new quest to Sister Aurelia "The First Offering". This is a quest introducing shrines, leading players to a shrine for it's benefits.
  • Updated how Dread Host demons spawn in. The process should feel a lot smoother. Also added a new effect to them spawning from the dead host, as well as when they die.
  • Added new enemy "Bloodfang Stalker". These are werewolves that only spawn at night. Their attackspeed increases the lower their HP.
  • Added new rare drop to "Bloodfang Stalker". Vigorshard Necklace: A jagged shard of living crystal hangs at its center, feeding on your vitality. As your wounds deepen, the shard flares with light, boosting your attack speed.
  • Increased scaling on lacerate.
  • Changed lacerate to be bleed damage instead of physical.
  • Added new enemy "Ironfang Sentinel". These will be a standard (but difficult) enemy. They also have a Mythical set on their standard drop table.
  • Added new unique to Ironfang Sentinels. Shoulderguards of the Bloodbound Cure: Carved from bone and wrapped in leech-silk, these guards draw life from your foes. When Lacerate’s wounds bleed, they channel that pain back into you, healing 10% of your missing health per tick.

Changed files in this update

