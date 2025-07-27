Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5625 (preview-build)
* bugfix: dash is no longer recomputing start position every frame, causing dashes to sometimes go further than intended
* bugfix: items dropped by monsters now unspawn after 20 seconds instead of staying on the floor slowing down the game over time
* bugfix: fix animation issues with transitions
* bugfix: movement is no longer stopped when an energy projectile hits a target
* bugfix: physics legs should no longer be causing teleporting during knockbacks
* bugfix: small projectile is no longer leaking when transitioning to heavy attack
* bugfix: issue with heavy attack animations sometimes not loading properly
* change: physical damage text is now orange, and magic damage is blue
