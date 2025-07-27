

* bugfix: dash is no longer recomputing start position every frame, causing dashes to sometimes go further than intended

* bugfix: items dropped by monsters now unspawn after 20 seconds instead of staying on the floor slowing down the game over time

* bugfix: fix animation issues with transitions

* bugfix: movement is no longer stopped when an energy projectile hits a target

* bugfix: physics legs should no longer be causing teleporting during knockbacks

* bugfix: small projectile is no longer leaking when transitioning to heavy attack

* bugfix: issue with heavy attack animations sometimes not loading properly

* change: physical damage text is now orange, and magic damage is blue