 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19376756 Edited 27 July 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: dash is no longer recomputing start position every frame, causing dashes to sometimes go further than intended
* bugfix: items dropped by monsters now unspawn after 20 seconds instead of staying on the floor slowing down the game over time
* bugfix: fix animation issues with transitions
* bugfix: movement is no longer stopped when an energy projectile hits a target
* bugfix: physics legs should no longer be causing teleporting during knockbacks
* bugfix: small projectile is no longer leaking when transitioning to heavy attack
* bugfix: issue with heavy attack animations sometimes not loading properly
* change: physical damage text is now orange, and magic damage is blue

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link