Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for 5.0.1, our first update after we left Early Access.

This update fixes a lot of bugs reported after the game's full release. We still have more to fix, but this patch fixes a lot of the major ones.

Please stay tuned for our 5.1 update in August!



- Added an ENCORE chart for Shattered Sky After Rain

- Added Code Entry Screen to System Options

- Slightly changed song layout of Class 3 and Class 4

- Adjusted script of "STORYTELLER_N" Betweenspace log slightly

- Adjusted script of "Episode 26" slightly

- Adjusted script of "Episode 32" slightly

- Adjusted script of "Episode 39" slightly

- Adjusted script of "Backstage" final dialogue trigger

- Adjusted script of "Encore Episode" a fair amount

- Updated unlock sequence of Encore Episode (if you already had Encore Episode unlocked, you can re-unlock it by using the unlocked Fast Travel point in Betweenspace and re-triggering the final dialogue trigger, right above the song NPC)

- Fixed misspelled song title in "Memories Sacrifice"

- Fixed crash with Quick Restarting twice in quick succession

- Aligned text in Future Arc title sequence to the new default font

- Updated visuals of song transition effect

- Fixed boss node for "Last Wish" displaying as belonging to "Final Chapter"

- Fixed SHIFT opening Puzzle Hints in boss unlock scenes when Puzzle Hints is disabled

- Fixed vertical misalignment in song select if using Legacy Font

- Fixed SUPERNOVA unlock video not being properly closed

- Fixed a bug where Betweenspace would become re-locked when resetting story progress from a pre-5.0 save file

- Fixed a text misalignment in "valor/starcross" unlock puzzle

- Fixed a bug caused by First Breath's midsong cutscene

- Fixed a bug caused by CLAUDIA -libertia-'s midsong cutscene

- Removed debug overlay

- Changed name of "Collaboration Collection" to "Collaborations"

- Fixed bug that caused SUPERNOVA to not appear in song select after being unlocked

- Fixed accidental # symbol in Flowchart Unlocks system option

- Fixed CHIP stat bar on song select getting stuck if value was negative

- "Unlock All Songs" now unlocks all ENCORE difficulties

- Fixed crash when playing "acta est fabula, plaudite" in Boundary Shatter

- Fixed game framerate remaining set at 4x when leaving a story episode holding the skip key

- Fixed Max Score display starting at 1,000,000 instead of 1,010,000

- Fixed CONVERGENCE terminals unlocking on quit

- Fixed Assist Mode not working on "Last Wish" unlock

- Fixed being able to progress to Episode 38 without reading all parts of Episode 37

- Fixed some navigation issues in Node Flowchart

- Fixed bug where filling the gauges in the Unity Nexus would force you into the Favorites song folder

- Fixed bug that caused visual gimmicks for Bloom in Two and Unknown Absolute to not work

- Fixed some bugs in OTHERSIDE