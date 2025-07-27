 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for 5.0.1, our first update after we left Early Access.
This update fixes a lot of bugs reported after the game's full release. We still have more to fix, but this patch fixes a lot of the major ones.
Please stay tuned for our 5.1 update in August!

- Added an ENCORE chart for Shattered Sky After Rain
- Added Code Entry Screen to System Options
- Slightly changed song layout of Class 3 and Class 4
- Adjusted script of "STORYTELLER_N" Betweenspace log slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 26" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 32" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 39" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Backstage" final dialogue trigger
- Adjusted script of "Encore Episode" a fair amount
- Updated unlock sequence of Encore Episode (if you already had Encore Episode unlocked, you can re-unlock it by using the unlocked Fast Travel point in Betweenspace and re-triggering the final dialogue trigger, right above the song NPC)
- Fixed misspelled song title in "Memories Sacrifice"
- Fixed crash with Quick Restarting twice in quick succession
- Aligned text in Future Arc title sequence to the new default font
- Updated visuals of song transition effect
- Fixed boss node for "Last Wish" displaying as belonging to "Final Chapter"
- Fixed SHIFT opening Puzzle Hints in boss unlock scenes when Puzzle Hints is disabled
- Fixed vertical misalignment in song select if using Legacy Font
- Fixed SUPERNOVA unlock video not being properly closed
- Fixed a bug where Betweenspace would become re-locked when resetting story progress from a pre-5.0 save file
- Fixed a text misalignment in "valor/starcross" unlock puzzle
- Fixed a bug caused by First Breath's midsong cutscene
- Fixed a bug caused by CLAUDIA -libertia-'s midsong cutscene
- Removed debug overlay
- Changed name of "Collaboration Collection" to "Collaborations"
- Fixed bug that caused SUPERNOVA to not appear in song select after being unlocked
- Fixed accidental # symbol in Flowchart Unlocks system option
- Fixed CHIP stat bar on song select getting stuck if value was negative
- "Unlock All Songs" now unlocks all ENCORE difficulties
- Fixed crash when playing "acta est fabula, plaudite" in Boundary Shatter
- Fixed game framerate remaining set at 4x when leaving a story episode holding the skip key
- Fixed Max Score display starting at 1,000,000 instead of 1,010,000
- Fixed CONVERGENCE terminals unlocking on quit
- Fixed Assist Mode not working on "Last Wish" unlock
- Fixed being able to progress to Episode 38 without reading all parts of Episode 37
- Fixed some navigation issues in Node Flowchart
- Fixed bug where filling the gauges in the Unity Nexus would force you into the Favorites song folder
- Fixed bug that caused visual gimmicks for Bloom in Two and Unknown Absolute to not work
- Fixed some bugs in OTHERSIDE

