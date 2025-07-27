Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for 5.0.1, our first update after we left Early Access.
This update fixes a lot of bugs reported after the game's full release. We still have more to fix, but this patch fixes a lot of the major ones.
Please stay tuned for our 5.1 update in August!
- Added an ENCORE chart for Shattered Sky After Rain
- Added Code Entry Screen to System Options
- Slightly changed song layout of Class 3 and Class 4
- Adjusted script of "STORYTELLER_N" Betweenspace log slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 26" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 32" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Episode 39" slightly
- Adjusted script of "Backstage" final dialogue trigger
- Adjusted script of "Encore Episode" a fair amount
- Updated unlock sequence of Encore Episode (if you already had Encore Episode unlocked, you can re-unlock it by using the unlocked Fast Travel point in Betweenspace and re-triggering the final dialogue trigger, right above the song NPC)
- Fixed misspelled song title in "Memories Sacrifice"
- Fixed crash with Quick Restarting twice in quick succession
- Aligned text in Future Arc title sequence to the new default font
- Updated visuals of song transition effect
- Fixed boss node for "Last Wish" displaying as belonging to "Final Chapter"
- Fixed SHIFT opening Puzzle Hints in boss unlock scenes when Puzzle Hints is disabled
- Fixed vertical misalignment in song select if using Legacy Font
- Fixed SUPERNOVA unlock video not being properly closed
- Fixed a bug where Betweenspace would become re-locked when resetting story progress from a pre-5.0 save file
- Fixed a text misalignment in "valor/starcross" unlock puzzle
- Fixed a bug caused by First Breath's midsong cutscene
- Fixed a bug caused by CLAUDIA -libertia-'s midsong cutscene
- Removed debug overlay
- Changed name of "Collaboration Collection" to "Collaborations"
- Fixed bug that caused SUPERNOVA to not appear in song select after being unlocked
- Fixed accidental # symbol in Flowchart Unlocks system option
- Fixed CHIP stat bar on song select getting stuck if value was negative
- "Unlock All Songs" now unlocks all ENCORE difficulties
- Fixed crash when playing "acta est fabula, plaudite" in Boundary Shatter
- Fixed game framerate remaining set at 4x when leaving a story episode holding the skip key
- Fixed Max Score display starting at 1,000,000 instead of 1,010,000
- Fixed CONVERGENCE terminals unlocking on quit
- Fixed Assist Mode not working on "Last Wish" unlock
- Fixed being able to progress to Episode 38 without reading all parts of Episode 37
- Fixed some navigation issues in Node Flowchart
- Fixed bug where filling the gauges in the Unity Nexus would force you into the Favorites song folder
- Fixed bug that caused visual gimmicks for Bloom in Two and Unknown Absolute to not work
- Fixed some bugs in OTHERSIDE
vivid/stasis 5.0.1 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2093941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update