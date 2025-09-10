 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Borderlands® 4 Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19376690 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Aurafarmers!

In this update we are pushing a new small POI within the map, some new changes, bug fixes and some loot fixes.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3448361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link