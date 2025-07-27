UPDATES
- Spectating UI now displays the message “Change Player [LMB]”.
- Spectating UI has been modified to appear more clearly in bright lighting such as daytime and follows the same color theme as the action bar keybinds.
- Closed railing gaps in the Pterodactyl Cage to help prevent players from accidentally backing up and falling off.
- Pets now turn and walk toward the player that begins petting them, providing a more interactive
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where clients could experience having the currently held item be replaced by the item they picked up therefore resulting in losing that item and being left with a bugged slot.
- Fixed an issue causing action bar slots to become frozen and not allowing for other items to be picked up on those slots after interacting with 2-handers with a full action bar.
- Fixed an issue where players holding another player’s dead body at 8AM would have their action bar stuck on “Hands are Full” after the body is deleted.
- Fixed an issue where Greed was not performing his Tier 3 ability.
- Fixed an issue where Pets do not load into the ship/apartment on login.
- Fixed an issue where Pets were missing from the apartment after traveling through orbit.
- Fixed an issue where the Walnut was super tiny if carried with the Frog Suit equipped.
- Fixed an issue where while wearing the Carboard Robot suit, held items appeared too high in the viewport while swimming.
- Fixed an issue where the Frog Suit camera clipped into the ground when petting a pet.
Sorry for the issues you may have been experiencing relating the action bar. I worked as quickly as I could to resolve it.
Changed files in this update