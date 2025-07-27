 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376602
- Added beard customization

- Added anti-tamper protection (anti-hack for file modifications)

- Goalkeeper hand passes now count as assists

- If a room is closed during a team match, results are still sent automatically

