27 July 2025 Build 19376528 Edited 27 July 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
- [x] Water and poison gun added aoe splats
- [x] Water gun wider splats added
- [x] Poison gun wider splats added
- [x] Destructor - chest items that are dropped are now automatically added to stockpile
- [x] Passive effects should now unpause properly
- [x] Save bug fixed when resetting all data
- [x] Fixed default scroll up / scroll down wrong way round.
- [x] Fixed the pickaxe cooldown to prevent swinging too quickly

