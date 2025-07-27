- [x] Water and poison gun added aoe splats

- [x] Water gun wider splats added

- [x] Poison gun wider splats added

- [x] Destructor - chest items that are dropped are now automatically added to stockpile

- [x] Passive effects should now unpause properly

- [x] Save bug fixed when resetting all data

- [x] Fixed default scroll up / scroll down wrong way round.

- [x] Fixed the pickaxe cooldown to prevent swinging too quickly