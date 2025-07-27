- [x] Water and poison gun added aoe splats
- [x] Water gun wider splats added
- [x] Poison gun wider splats added
- [x] Destructor - chest items that are dropped are now automatically added to stockpile
- [x] Passive effects should now unpause properly
- [x] Save bug fixed when resetting all data
- [x] Fixed default scroll up / scroll down wrong way round.
- [x] Fixed the pickaxe cooldown to prevent swinging too quickly
v0.3.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
