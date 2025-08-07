 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19376518 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've just rolled out Neon Drive v1.7, and while it's not a content update, it brings a couple of improvements and a little surprise for fans of retrofuturistic vibes.

Updated to Unity 6

We’ve upgraded the game engine to the latest version of Unity to ensure better compatibility with modern systems — especially for players on 64-bit macOS. This should improve stability and future-proof Neon Drive for years to come.

A Tease of What’s Next

If you leave Neon Drive idle for a bit, you might notice something new...

We’ve added an in-game trailer for our upcoming spiritual successor: Neon Hyperdrive.

You’ll also find a brand-new arcade machine in the main menu — right after all the levels — marked “Under Construction.”

Above it, two mysterious buttons have appeared:

  • Watch Trailer

  • Visit Steam Page

Clicking the latter takes you straight to Neon Hyperdrive’s Coming Soon page, where you can wishlist it if you're curious about what we’ve been building all these years.

If by any chance the new update doesn't work well on your system and the previous build did, please let us know. In the meantime, you can safely opt out and choose the previous build v1.60 in the game's properties -> Betas.

Thanks as always for playing Neon Drive. Your support has meant the world to us, and we're thrilled to finally share a glimpse of the next chapter.

The Neon Team

