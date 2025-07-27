Howdy, Whitaker Metaphysical family. This latest patch fixes some longstanding audio issues and improves audio functionality and stability. While these changes are small, they are substantial to sound quality overall.

Audio buses have been re-arranged for better spacing in audio and sound objects should now reflect these value better.

Ambient sound effects (like the air conditioner drone) are now separately processed from short sound effects (like light switch flicking). This was leading to audio distortion issues that have been resolved.

Reverb has been turned down on ambient sound effects for better performance.

The music volume of exploration and chase scenes should now be more consistent.

On the Options Screen, volume levels are now portrayed as 0 to 100 versus the old decibel method. This confused most players and was not very intuitive in portraying volumes in a way most could understand. Blame it on Dr. Tentacles.

In addition, we have changed the sounds for testing in the Options Screen as well.

Audio for music, sfx and voices will now mute when hitting their minimum level.