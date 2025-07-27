We've received many players' feedback on gameplay, and starting next week, we'll be adding various facial expressions for the female characters in different states, as well as animating some static CGs.

This will be updated synchronously with next week's Steam patch approval (assuming no review issues).

Update Content

The content of this update is as follows:

Added a set of expressions for Zhao Wei. Fixed the issue where some options in the options menu were not taking effect. Fixed the issue where the OP couldn't be skipped when opening the game for the first time.

Additional Notes

Regarding a few issues raised in feedback:

During the game's project initiation, to ensure smooth completion and launch, the rich expressions for characters were implemented as an optional feature. Based on everyone's feedback, we've recognized the mistake and understood the importance of this aspect. We won't make the same error in the next game. For the next game, we'll manage the launch properly to ensure the main game and patches are released simultaneously. Regarding the lack of voice acting for characters in daily scenes, we're very sorry, but due to cost constraints, this couldn't be done. However, it will definitely be included in the next game.

We are a newly established studio, launching our first game on Steam, and indeed there are many areas where we lack experience. But we've learned a lot from this, and we'll strive to make each subsequent game better than the last. Thank you very much for everyone's feedback!