 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19376477 Edited 27 July 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.6 – 27 July 2025

Hello everyone! It's been a while since RANDungeon was updated. Today's update fixes some annoying bugs that some players have encountered in recent weeks, as well as balancing some gameplay aspects.

Here's a list of the main changes:

  • update: better behaviour for thieves while attacking

  • update: reduced the “medium upgrade kit” benefits

  • update: better behaviour of Dungeon’s Lord

  • update: cannot deposit gold if too close to the dungeon exit

  • minor update: adjusted one bgm volume level

  • minor update: modified depowering gun’s projectiles visual

  • minor update: modified break-risk percentages visual

  • minor update: less gold received while using “frighten” special trait

  • minor update: semi-transparent walking bars removed

  • minor update: with warrior, you will be alerted if cannot upgrade your weapon

  • bugfix: after the “altar sacrifice” card, sometimes wrong card will be shown

  • bugfix: you obtain the reward at gate (dungeon 3) even without the correct word

  • bugfix: poisoned text will appear while playing gambling

  • bugfix: ancestral horn issue

  • bugfix: better sync of sprint sound

It's possible that further changes to the game will be released in the coming days. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3359361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3359362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link