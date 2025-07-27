Version 1.6 – 27 July 2025
Hello everyone! It's been a while since RANDungeon was updated. Today's update fixes some annoying bugs that some players have encountered in recent weeks, as well as balancing some gameplay aspects.
Here's a list of the main changes:
update: better behaviour for thieves while attacking
update: reduced the “medium upgrade kit” benefits
update: better behaviour of Dungeon’s Lord
update: cannot deposit gold if too close to the dungeon exit
minor update: adjusted one bgm volume level
minor update: modified depowering gun’s projectiles visual
minor update: modified break-risk percentages visual
minor update: less gold received while using “frighten” special trait
minor update: semi-transparent walking bars removed
minor update: with warrior, you will be alerted if cannot upgrade your weapon
bugfix: after the “altar sacrifice” card, sometimes wrong card will be shown
bugfix: you obtain the reward at gate (dungeon 3) even without the correct word
bugfix: poisoned text will appear while playing gambling
bugfix: ancestral horn issue
bugfix: better sync of sprint sound
It's possible that further changes to the game will be released in the coming days. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update