Here are the main updates for version v1.1.4:



**Fixes:**

- Fixed a bug where equipment would disappear during upgrades in the Skyforge.

- Fixed an issue where monsters in certain levels could infinitely cast spells.

- Fixed incorrect trajectory direction for spell projectiles.

- Fixed an issue where the sect's body refinement artwork would block the progress display.

- Fixed the issue of cloud save upload failures due to insufficient save size.

- Fixed a bug where exiting to the main menu after monsters died in battle would prevent re-entering the save file.

- Fixed the issue where Heavenly Demons could reach level 5001.



**System Adjustments:**

- Added a new recruitable character with innate Earth-element Qi.

- Added a display effect for one-click selling when enabled.

- Adjusted equipment upgrades/tier advancements in the Skyforge to allow free equipping.

- Adjusted the attribute gains from sect body refinement and similar functions to scale with sect level.

- Modified the icon display for the "Mystery in the Teapot" setting.

- Added basic stat information (Hit, Dodge, Precision, Block) for regular monsters in secret realm levels.

- Removed percentage-based damage spells from Earth-element monsters in all normal secret realms.

- Revised some text descriptions.



**Save File Protection:**

If the game crashes or the process is terminated during saving, the save file may become corrupted. A backup system (`saves_backup`) has been added to prevent cloud save loss. If the save is corrupted and the game cannot create a new file, you can:

1. Enable Steam offline mode.

2. Manually delete the save files in the `saves` folder.

3. Copy the backup files from `saves_backup` to `saves` to attempt recovery.



**Save File Location:**

Press `Win + R`, type `AppData`, then navigate to:

`\\LocalLow\\skyblack games\\Timeless Teapot\\userData\\saves`



**Bug Reports & Feedback:**

Join our Discord group: **361947533**

Or email us at: **skyblack7301@gmail.com**