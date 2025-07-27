Here are the main updates for version v1.1.4:
**Fixes:**
- Fixed a bug where equipment would disappear during upgrades in the Skyforge.
- Fixed an issue where monsters in certain levels could infinitely cast spells.
- Fixed incorrect trajectory direction for spell projectiles.
- Fixed an issue where the sect's body refinement artwork would block the progress display.
- Fixed the issue of cloud save upload failures due to insufficient save size.
- Fixed a bug where exiting to the main menu after monsters died in battle would prevent re-entering the save file.
- Fixed the issue where Heavenly Demons could reach level 5001.
**System Adjustments:**
- Added a new recruitable character with innate Earth-element Qi.
- Added a display effect for one-click selling when enabled.
- Adjusted equipment upgrades/tier advancements in the Skyforge to allow free equipping.
- Adjusted the attribute gains from sect body refinement and similar functions to scale with sect level.
- Modified the icon display for the "Mystery in the Teapot" setting.
- Added basic stat information (Hit, Dodge, Precision, Block) for regular monsters in secret realm levels.
- Removed percentage-based damage spells from Earth-element monsters in all normal secret realms.
- Revised some text descriptions.
**Save File Protection:**
If the game crashes or the process is terminated during saving, the save file may become corrupted. A backup system (`saves_backup`) has been added to prevent cloud save loss. If the save is corrupted and the game cannot create a new file, you can:
1. Enable Steam offline mode.
2. Manually delete the save files in the `saves` folder.
3. Copy the backup files from `saves_backup` to `saves` to attempt recovery.
**Save File Location:**
Press `Win + R`, type `AppData`, then navigate to:
`\\LocalLow\\skyblack games\\Timeless Teapot\\userData\\saves`
**Bug Reports & Feedback:**
Join our Discord group: **361947533**
Or email us at: **skyblack7301@gmail.com**
