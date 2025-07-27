Hi everyone,



We have made an important change to the Multiplayer League mode ranking system. In particular, we have revised the scoring system, making it easier and faster to climb the ranks than before. We have also made improvements to the ranking system in general.

In addition, we have made Multiplayer League mode similar to Singleplayer Ranked mode, with seasons. Rewards will therefore no longer be awarded automatically upon reaching a certain rank, but at the end of the season during the first maintenance.

Multiplayer League seasons will last longer than Singleplayer Ranked seasons (approximately 60 days)

Unfortunately, this means that the rankings for this game mode will need to be reset.

We apologize for the loss of your rank, but with the new system, it will be much faster to climb the ranks.

We have also made another important change:

It will no longer be possible to skip animations and visual effects during multiplayer battles. Since players will still have to wait for their opponents in a multiplayer context, especially if they do not skip animations, this feature is no longer useful. We also found that this mismatch between players with and without animations enabled could cause some bugs in multiplayer matches, especially during wait times.

These two premium features will still work in singleplayer mode.

New:

Added special editions card: you can purchase these editions from the shop or rank among the top 3 players in Multiplayer League mode. Unlocking/purchasing these editions does NOT unlock the card itself, only its cosmetic variant. You must still have the card available in your library in order to use it. The new appearance will automatically replace the old one.

Added 2 new premium card back for Singleplayer Ranked season (one for this season and the next one for the next season)

Changes:

Multiplayer League now is available from level 7 (instead of 10)

Multiplayer Standard now is available from level 3 (instead of 5)

Added blessings to match performance rewards (only for non-fixed reward matches)

Disabled skip animation/visual effects on multiplayer matches

Changed the premium card back get from singleplayer ranked at the end of the season

Lowering the score required for low ranks in Multiplayer League

Changed score system on Multiplayer League.

Increased maximum player in Multiplayer League leaderboard from 50 to 100. Over 100 you still see your position at the bottom of leaderboard

Singleplayer Ranked opponent blessing amount/levels now are based on position rate (100% = top 1, 0% = last position). The higher this value, the greater the advantage of the opposing player with blessings

Fixes: