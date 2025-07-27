- added a City Mall area with neighborhood. The campaign test mission takes place there

- added new abandoned hospital and new industrial zone

- added pedestrians back. Not complete yet

- new multi-step mission structure for campaigns. Missions now have about 5 steps to complete



Coming Up soon:

- I'm about halfway done the 2nd campaign mission, plus boss fight.

- NPC's you can hire to join your team.

- Prisoner Beans that need rescuing.

- new island biome