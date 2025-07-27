 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376429
Update notes via Steam Community
- added a City Mall area with neighborhood. The campaign test mission takes place there
- added new abandoned hospital and new industrial zone
- added pedestrians back. Not complete yet
- new multi-step mission structure for campaigns. Missions now have about 5 steps to complete

Coming Up soon:
- I'm about halfway done the 2nd campaign mission, plus boss fight.
- NPC's you can hire to join your team.
- Prisoner Beans that need rescuing.
- new island biome

