- added a City Mall area with neighborhood. The campaign test mission takes place there
- added new abandoned hospital and new industrial zone
- added pedestrians back. Not complete yet
- new multi-step mission structure for campaigns. Missions now have about 5 steps to complete
Coming Up soon:
- I'm about halfway done the 2nd campaign mission, plus boss fight.
- NPC's you can hire to join your team.
- Prisoner Beans that need rescuing.
- new island biome
Play Test 20a - New City Island locations
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update