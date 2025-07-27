 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376394 Edited 27 July 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fix random when trying to destroy asteroids (thanks sebzanga)
- Loading weekly planet content is slightly faster and more reliable
- Updated scribble and steamworks extensions

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2407301
Linux 64-bit Depot 2407302
