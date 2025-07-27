Hey Again!

This isn't the second half of the tutorial update like I said would be coming in the last update, as I was having a little trouble getting the final missing tutorial level to a standard that I'm happy with. I do have a couple of new levels ready however, and I wanted to get them out to you guys before the Steam Racing Fest started!

New Levels

We have two new levels for you guys in this update; One easy and one hard, and both inspired by levels from Marble Blast Ultra, but with a Lost Marbles twist of course... The levels both bare the same name as their MBU counterpart for now, but this is likely to change once I come up with more appropriate names. If you have any suggestions, let me know! :)

Platform Party As the name suggests, this level was inspired by the level "Platform Party" from Marble Blast Ultra. Naturally, I didn't just rip the level completely from that game; I added a few twists to make it my own. Some say it no longer resembled the aforementioned level at all, but I'm not sure I agree... Hazardous Climb Like above, this level was inspired by the level "Hazardous Climb" from Marble Blast Ultra. Unlike the above, this level merely resembles the level in the fact that I started with a basic outline of the MBU level, and then changed absolutely everything about it...

Achievements

Two new achievements this time around. These achievements a of the more generic variety and don't require any specific level to achieve.

Icon Name Description Persistence Is Key You can't beat the level if you don't keep trying... This One's My Fave' Complete any level 100 times

Additionally, The "Curiosity Killed The Cat" achievement from the previous update has been fixed and should now unlock correctly.

Additional Notes

"Bouncer" has been moved into the Remix category, and can now be unlocked by finding a hidden white gem on "The Bounce Trials"

Fixed an issue with the remix levels "Rocky Road" and "1/3rd Times The Charm" not loading correctly

More checkpoints have been added to "Space Race" as to make it fit more correctly into the easy difficulty category

Tutorial hints have been added to the black tiles surrounding the tutorial levels, so that new players are no longer confused when they land on one and aren't able to jump

Some new skins / skin variations have been added to the game, but expect these to get locked away as unlockable skins soon. Feel free to use them in the meantime though...

Thanks for reading everyone, and I hope you enjoy todays new content! <3