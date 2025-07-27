 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376313
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with some items in documentation for Enemy Formation.
  • Fixed an issue with the 'Alter Physics Command' not appropriately assigning the "Ignore Collisions" trait to the target.

