27 July 2025 Build 19376284 Edited 27 July 2025 – 18:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few more Bugs were fixed and I try my best to solve all reported bugs as soon as possible!

-> English wrong spelling in the settings was corrected
-> Loading a Save now works properly and shows the saved deaths, time and distance
-> More small bugs were fixed in the localization

Please consider leaving a review if you enjoyed the game. It would help a lot to fill more paddle boats :)

Best regards,
Mateo

