🛠 Improvements & Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the camera wouldn’t return to its original position after aiming and then un-aiming.
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't shoot enemies that were extremely close.
- Fixed misalignment in the inventory grid layout.
- Adjusted the gun's position on the character's back to better align with the upcoming melee system.
- Healing herbs are now highlighted for better visibility.
- Reduced damage dealt by the first boss.
- Reduced damage dealt by normal enemy.
- Reduced the damage penalty for using shotguns at long range.
- Improved visibility for the cat in the area where it is first encountered.
- Increased the size of the inventory and crafting slot containers for better usability.
🔄 Changes
- Removed the melee finisher (pressing F near enemies). A new melee system will replace it in a future update.
🔮 What’s Coming Next
- Melee Combat System – because sometimes, bullets just aren’t enough.
(Currently 40% complete. It’ll take time to balance and implement properly.)
💬 Developer Message
- If anyone is still out there reading this — I’d truly love to hear your thoughts. Your feedback helps guide the future of DecayZ Origin.
- If you have a moment, please consider leaving a Steam review — even a short one.
- It helps more than you think: not just to improve the game, but to keep it visible and alive.
- Let us know what you liked, what felt off, or what you’d love to see next. You’re part of this journey.
🙏 And to everyone who supported me by purchasing the game early — thank you.
🫡 Your trust means the world to me, and I won’t forget it.
DecayZ Origin – Version 0.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
