27 July 2025 Build 19376280 Edited 27 July 2025 – 18:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠 Improvements & Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the camera wouldn’t return to its original position after aiming and then un-aiming.

- Fixed a bug where players couldn't shoot enemies that were extremely close.

- Fixed misalignment in the inventory grid layout.

- Adjusted the gun's position on the character's back to better align with the upcoming melee system.

- Healing herbs are now highlighted for better visibility.

- Reduced damage dealt by the first boss.

- Reduced damage dealt by normal enemy.

- Reduced the damage penalty for using shotguns at long range.

- Improved visibility for the cat in the area where it is first encountered.

- Increased the size of the inventory and crafting slot containers for better usability.

🔄 Changes

- Removed the melee finisher (pressing F near enemies). A new melee system will replace it in a future update.

🔮 What’s Coming Next

- Melee Combat System – because sometimes, bullets just aren’t enough.

(Currently 40% complete. It’ll take time to balance and implement properly.)

💬 Developer Message

- If anyone is still out there reading this — I’d truly love to hear your thoughts. Your feedback helps guide the future of DecayZ Origin.

- If you have a moment, please consider leaving a Steam review — even a short one.

- It helps more than you think: not just to improve the game, but to keep it visible and alive.

- Let us know what you liked, what felt off, or what you’d love to see next. You’re part of this journey.

🙏 And to everyone who supported me by purchasing the game early — thank you.

🫡 Your trust means the world to me, and I won’t forget it.

