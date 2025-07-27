🛠 Improvements & Fixes



- Fixed an issue where the camera wouldn’t return to its original position after aiming and then un-aiming.



- Fixed a bug where players couldn't shoot enemies that were extremely close.



- Fixed misalignment in the inventory grid layout.



- Adjusted the gun's position on the character's back to better align with the upcoming melee system.



- Healing herbs are now highlighted for better visibility.



- Reduced damage dealt by the first boss.



- Reduced damage dealt by normal enemy.



- Reduced the damage penalty for using shotguns at long range.



- Improved visibility for the cat in the area where it is first encountered.



- Increased the size of the inventory and crafting slot containers for better usability.



🔄 Changes



- Removed the melee finisher (pressing F near enemies). A new melee system will replace it in a future update.



🔮 What’s Coming Next



- Melee Combat System – because sometimes, bullets just aren’t enough.



(Currently 40% complete. It’ll take time to balance and implement properly.)



💬 Developer Message



- If anyone is still out there reading this — I’d truly love to hear your thoughts. Your feedback helps guide the future of DecayZ Origin.



- If you have a moment, please consider leaving a Steam review — even a short one.



- It helps more than you think: not just to improve the game, but to keep it visible and alive.



- Let us know what you liked, what felt off, or what you’d love to see next. You’re part of this journey.



🙏 And to everyone who supported me by purchasing the game early — thank you.



🫡 Your trust means the world to me, and I won’t forget it.