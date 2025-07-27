Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone,

We know it’s been a while, and we really appreciate your patience. This update took longer than usual, but we wanted to make sure v0.9 is absolutely packed with content. We’re not just pushing a small patch, we’re giving you a full feast worthy of the gods.





What’s New in v0.9?

750+ New Renders – Our biggest visual update yet.

80+ Animations – Smooth, dynamic, and steamy.

20 New Events –

Seduce events for Freya, Tove, and Kai.

Full sex scenes for Tove and Freya (each one with 150+ renders and dozens of animations!)

A hot new lesbian event for Astrid!

Major story and quest progression!

50+ New Sound Effects & Music – The world feels more alive than ever.

Voice Acting Debut! – We're testing VO with Yrsa. All her events now feature full voiceover! Let us know what you think; your feedback will shape future updates.

60 FPS Upscale for All Previous Animations – Everything looks smoother, more fluid, and easier on the eyes.

❤️ Thank You For Sticking With Us

This update was a beast and we wanted it to be worth the wait. Your support, patience, and passion mean the world to us. Please dive in, enjoy the new content, and let us know what you think, especially about the voice acting! If you enjoy it, we'll try expanding it to the other women!

We’re already hard at work on the next version, and now that the heavy lifting is done, things will move faster.

Skål!