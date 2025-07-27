🚨 Spoiler Warning:

This post reveals gameplay systems, item mechanics, and late-game content. Prefer to discover things yourself? Now’s the time to stop scrolling.

🎮 New Difficulty Modes

🛋 Cozy Mode

A relaxed experience:

• No enemies

• Coupons never expire — use them anytime

• Perfect for chill diggers and explorers

🧹 Classic Mode (Default)

The tried-and-true setup:

• Enemies spawn deep underground

• Coupons expire shortly after pickup

• Balanced and faithful to the core experience

🕳 Abyss Mode

For the brave (or foolish):

• No central rope — escape is up to you

• Enemies hit harder

• Coupons can be stored like in Cozy

• A true descent into madness

🐛 Pet Worm Overhaul

Your loyal worm now consumes trash from your vacuum’s dustbag.

🏆 New Achievement

💀 No Way Up

Complete a full run in Abyss Mode.

Only the toughest (or most stubborn) diggers will make it out alive.

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

• Minor bug fixes

Dig deep. Stay sharp. Feed the worm.

Tag us on socials or join the community:

👉 Join the Discord – share finds, bugs, screenshots, memes, and your wildest holes.



Jony Pazu

Solo Dev