Hello travelers,

Patch 0.5.2 is live and many critical issues have already been resolved. More fixes are in progress, and patch 0.5.3 is on its way within the next few hours.

We're staying focused and will continue systematically addressing the problems affecting your experience.

Every bug report sent through Discord or email (support@ancientforgestudio,com), especially with Player.log files and your game save, helps us deliver fixes faster. Thank you for your support. We're heading back to work on the next update!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where item‑processor tabs wouldn’t switch correctly.

Fixed cases where guest dialogue would persist after they left (more quest‑related fixes coming).

Fixed numerous missing item icons, localization errors, and broken interactions.

Fixed various issues with ghost task markers.

Fixed several problems with ghost guests.

Fixed Pouncy Paw’s ship refusing to depart.

Fixed overlapping task scenarios that could block progression.

Fixed multiple game‑breaking cooking bugs.

Fixed backpack unload failures when no storage was available.

Fixed edge cases around unequipping backpacks during unload orders.

Fixed save/load issues with kitchen hubs and equipped gear.

Fixed a few remaining cases of missing items.

Multiple smaller fixes and tweaks

Gameplay & Interaction Improvements

Removed the problematic “kick out” interaction when guests leave.

“Take order” is now the first interaction option when talking to guests.

Repair interactions no longer reappear after reload.

Bentos now process faster.

Capacity bars now accurately display current quantities.

Laundry: deposits now correctly detect items, and laundry tasks survive reloads.

Scheduled objectives now persist correctly after reload (resolves ghost objectives on Abandoned Island).

Visuals & UI Enhancements