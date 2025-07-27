Highlights

Fixes and improvements to the mod manager

Announcements

PSAs

New Features

`gui/mod-manager`: now supports arena mode

Fixes

Several fixes related to changes in file system handling in DF 52.01



`dig-now`: don't allow UNDIGGABLE stones to be excavated



`gui/mod-manager`: gracefully handle vanilla mods with different versions from the user's preset

hide other versions of loaded mods and unhides them when unloaded



Misc Improvements

`autoclothing`: added a ``clear`` option to unset previously set orders

API

Added GUI focus strings for new_arena: ``/Loading`` and ``/Mods``



Expanded the partial implementations of ``Military::addToSquad`` and ``Military::removeFromSquad``



``Filesystem::getBaseDir`` and ``Filesystem::getInstallDir`` added (and made available in Lua)

Lua

Inserting values into STL containers containing nonprimitive types is now supported

The main focus of this release is on DFHack's mod manager, which was broken in 52.02-r1. The breaking issue has been resolved and we've also added support for using the mod manager in arena mode and made some minor improvements in the operation of the mod manager.[h3]Notice about DFHack co-saves and "portable mode"[h3]DF 52.01 added a toggle for "portable mode". If set to "on" DF saves games in the install folder the way it did in prior versions. If set to "off" DF saves games instead in a user profile folder, the location of which varies by operating system. DFHack 52.01-r1 did not correctly adjust for this change in save game location when portable mode is off; as a result, DFHack cosaves (which store per-world and per-fortress customizations) were not loaded or saved properly with DFHack 52.01-r1. This was corrected in DFHack 52.02-r1. If you have lost a cosave file, you can copy it from the old save location to the new save location manually (while DF is not running). DFHack cosaves are named with filenames starting with "dfhack" in the same folder as the DF save itself.If you experience issues with DFHack not loading cosaves in 51.02 or later, please feel free to open an issue report on GitHub or contact us on our Discord for assistance.As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea toof the forts that you care about.Some DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable".The in-game interface for running DFHack commands ( gui/launcher ) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools listed as "unavailable" in the docs do not compile yet and are not accessible at all, even when in dev mode.If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to thecursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor ). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.# Changelog