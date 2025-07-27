JOi等手机端模拟器图标显示适配
(1).在热心网友冬寂、SaiCateDoan的帮助下，修复了出现在Joi等手机端模拟器上的状态图标不可见的BUG。
(2).谢幕名单进行更新。
DLC1部分bug修复
(1).修复了杀害所有墓地教堂游荡的怪物后，可以从布莱尔处无限拿取真祖之血的BUG。
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
(1).在热心网友冬寂、SaiCateDoan的帮助下，修复了出现在Joi等手机端模拟器上的状态图标不可见的BUG。
(2).谢幕名单进行更新。
(1).修复了杀害所有墓地教堂游荡的怪物后，可以从布莱尔处无限拿取真祖之血的BUG。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update