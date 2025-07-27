 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19376155 Edited 27 July 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

JOi等手机端模拟器图标显示适配

(1).在热心网友冬寂、SaiCateDoan的帮助下，修复了出现在Joi等手机端模拟器上的状态图标不可见的BUG。

(2).谢幕名单进行更新。

DLC1部分bug修复

(1).修复了杀害所有墓地教堂游荡的怪物后，可以从布莱尔处无限拿取真祖之血的BUG。

