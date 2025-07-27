 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19376118 Edited 27 July 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now access the Primordialis beta branch by right clicking the game in your steam library > Properties > Betas then set Beta Participation to the beta branch. The beta branch will have previews of upcoming updates. The beta will receive updates more frequently, but some things may not be fully tested.

Currently the beta branch has a couple new cell types, additional symmetry modes in the editor, and several balance changes and bug fixes. You can see the full patch notes in game by clicking on the build name in the lower left corner of the menu.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19376118
Depot 3011361
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link