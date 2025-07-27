 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19376069
B2025.7.27 奇观 HotFix

  • OK1-修复教程可能出现的卡任务情况，增加一些描述
  • OK2-一些按钮增加悬停提示
  • OK3-修复旧存档因为封地资源文本问题可能的导致的红字问题，不过这个不影响游戏玩，只是刚读档可能会存在相关关键词错误，已经修复


B2025.7.27 Wonder HotFix

  • OK1 - Fixed the issue where the tutorial might get stuck on tasks; added some descriptions.
  • OK2 - Added hover prompts to some buttons.
  • OK3 - Fixed the red text error that might occur in old save files due to text issues with fief resources. However, this does not affect gameplay; it only causes related keyword errors when first loading the save file, which has now been fixed

