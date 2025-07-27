 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19376019 Edited 27 July 2025 – 17:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Menu Camera Looping Fix
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link