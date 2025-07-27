V0.5.0 Is finally here!

This update adds a ton of new changes and improvements. The biggest is that the Rank #3 Final Boss: BEAST is now fightable! In addition some other things we've added:

- Selectable difficulty based on which of the game's final bosses you want to face off againt. You can choose which of the Big 5 to face off of by clicking the statue in the hub world.

- A ton of bug fixes that were reported by you guys

- Some new abilities for existing Sculplings

- New EGG event that adds an egg to your party (what will it hatch into??)

This update is pretty expansive and took way longer to do than I was anticipating, we changed a lot behind the scenes on how the game's data and progress is stored. Good news is that it makes future content of the game easier to scale.

I'm happy to say that we're going back to more consistent updates for the forseeable future :) This update was kinda a bottle neck preventing us from fixing other things so now that it's out we'll continue to add and fix things at a more consistent rate.

The next goal is to fix all the bugs that have been reported thus far and polish what's there already. In the next few weeks expect:

- Bug Fixes

- General UI polish across the game

- More pins

- Beating a boss again in a post-shogunaka difficulty will "upgrade" that boss' emblem to be more powerful

- 'Hall of Fame' showing you what team you first beat one of the Big Five members with

- New Sculplings in Grasslands and Restaurant

- SFX polish

- I'm thinking maybe "final boss" cutscenes throughout a run where the final boss introduces themselves in between zones

- Monster moveset polish(I think some monsters have a pretty uninteresting move pool atm)

- Fifth Sculpling type that is super effective against itself- I'm thinking a "Fantasy" type

- Unlockable Spoody 3rd evolution at the Lab

- Option to drop inventory items when its full instead of the very low quality inventory full screen currently there

Overall, I want the game to be very close to the level of polish/content I want for the full release before I add in the last two final bosses. I feel like there's enough content there now with the 3rd final boss for me to focus on making the content that's already there better :)

Still planning on adding in the last two bosses at some point of course, but prob won't be until September/October

Thanks for your patience guys, I'm excited to get back to more regular updates :)

Also, thank you so much for all the positive reviews, it's honestly so motivating to see. I also have been loving reading your ideas posted through the feedback form in game or here on steam, I'd love to work with you guys to get some cool ideas in the game :)