27 July 2025 Build 19375967 Edited 27 July 2025 – 16:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

We want to thank you for the continued support and feedback. Big thanks to the community, the kind-hearted players, and everyone who's been showing love and support for this project — it truly means the world to us.

This update brings another step forward in the development of Dreadzone, with some important fixes, balance changes, and a couple of long-requested features added!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed certain UI issues

  • Fixed minor performance bugs

  • Fixed bullet water penetration

  • Fixed VFX-related bugs

  • Fixed generator distance bug

  • Fixed turret placement issue

  • Fixed certain spelling errors

  • Fixed animation issues

🔧 System Changes & Balancing:

  • Major improvements, rework, and tweaks to the Gathering system

    • The Billhook has been greatly nerfed (beginner tool)

    • Better tools now yield more and have faster swing speed

  • Improved barricade durability

  • Balancing and tweaks to trading prices

  • Balancing and tweaks to armor stats

  • Balancing and tweaks to food and drink stats

  • Being starved or dehydrated now damages the player more

  • Plants in planters now consume 3x more water from water containers

  • Balance and tweaks to building durability

⚙️ New Settings:

  • 🎥 FOV Slider Added!
    You can now adjust your Field of View (FOV) from 75 to 110 via the Graphics Settings.

  • 🖥️ New Graphics Option: Virtual Textures
    This new setting is designed to help mid to lower-end PCs, especially GPUs with low RAM.
    Lowering this setting can reduce crashes and help with texture loading issues — a major benefit for players experiencing instability.

For some of you, it’s the start of a new week — for others, it’s the end of one. Wherever you are, we wish you all peace, strength, and greatness in the days ahead.

As always, happy gaming — and thank you for being part of this journey.

The Dreadzone Team

