Hello survivors,

We want to thank you for the continued support and feedback. Big thanks to the community, the kind-hearted players, and everyone who's been showing love and support for this project — it truly means the world to us.

This update brings another step forward in the development of Dreadzone, with some important fixes, balance changes, and a couple of long-requested features added!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed certain UI issues

Fixed minor performance bugs

Fixed bullet water penetration

Fixed VFX-related bugs

Fixed generator distance bug

Fixed turret placement issue

Fixed certain spelling errors

Fixed animation issues

🔧 System Changes & Balancing:

Major improvements, rework, and tweaks to the Gathering system The Billhook has been greatly nerfed (beginner tool) Better tools now yield more and have faster swing speed

Improved barricade durability

Balancing and tweaks to trading prices

Balancing and tweaks to armor stats

Balancing and tweaks to food and drink stats

Being starved or dehydrated now damages the player more

Plants in planters now consume 3x more water from water containers

Balance and tweaks to building durability

⚙️ New Settings:

🎥 FOV Slider Added!

You can now adjust your Field of View (FOV) from 75 to 110 via the Graphics Settings.

🖥️ New Graphics Option: Virtual Textures

This new setting is designed to help mid to lower-end PCs, especially GPUs with low RAM.

Lowering this setting can reduce crashes and help with texture loading issues — a major benefit for players experiencing instability.

For some of you, it’s the start of a new week — for others, it’s the end of one. Wherever you are, we wish you all peace, strength, and greatness in the days ahead.

As always, happy gaming — and thank you for being part of this journey.

— The Dreadzone Team