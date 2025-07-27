Hello survivors,
We want to thank you for the continued support and feedback. Big thanks to the community, the kind-hearted players, and everyone who's been showing love and support for this project — it truly means the world to us.
This update brings another step forward in the development of Dreadzone, with some important fixes, balance changes, and a couple of long-requested features added!
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Fixed certain UI issues
Fixed minor performance bugs
Fixed bullet water penetration
Fixed VFX-related bugs
Fixed generator distance bug
Fixed turret placement issue
Fixed certain spelling errors
Fixed animation issues
🔧 System Changes & Balancing:
Major improvements, rework, and tweaks to the Gathering system
The Billhook has been greatly nerfed (beginner tool)
Better tools now yield more and have faster swing speed
Improved barricade durability
Balancing and tweaks to trading prices
Balancing and tweaks to armor stats
Balancing and tweaks to food and drink stats
Being starved or dehydrated now damages the player more
Plants in planters now consume 3x more water from water containers
Balance and tweaks to building durability
⚙️ New Settings:
🎥 FOV Slider Added!
You can now adjust your Field of View (FOV) from 75 to 110 via the Graphics Settings.
🖥️ New Graphics Option: Virtual Textures
This new setting is designed to help mid to lower-end PCs, especially GPUs with low RAM.
Lowering this setting can reduce crashes and help with texture loading issues — a major benefit for players experiencing instability.
For some of you, it’s the start of a new week — for others, it’s the end of one. Wherever you are, we wish you all peace, strength, and greatness in the days ahead.
As always, happy gaming — and thank you for being part of this journey.
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update