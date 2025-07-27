 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375963 Edited 27 July 2025 – 16:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added additional game on console
  • Fixed bag with console game on the coolest TV
  • Fixed bag with double sale of miniature
  • Possibly fixed issue with black screen on some devices
  • Added tooltip to suitcase about flight delay

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694841
