Fixed
1) The construction of the zombies of the drones - now it does not spend the resource when switching to it
2) Small explosion - hit box now coincides with the sprite
3) Perki - Fixed description of the perks
4) reassurance of coins loss
etc.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed
1) The construction of the zombies of the drones - now it does not spend the resource when switching to it
2) Small explosion - hit box now coincides with the sprite
3) Perki - Fixed description of the perks
4) reassurance of coins loss
etc.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update