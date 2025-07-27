 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375951
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

1) The construction of the zombies of the drones - now it does not spend the resource when switching to it

2) Small explosion - hit box now coincides with the sprite

3) Perki - Fixed description of the perks

4) reassurance of coins loss

etc.

