27 July 2025 Build 19375912
Urgent bugfix patch!
Fixed a bug where the new warnings could fail, affecting some players.

I can proudly report the new automatic error reporting mechanism is working well & already reported 950 errors in 2 days ( fortunatelly, it's mostly spam from Unity not playing nice with some controllers ).

Also fixed 3 more bugs that were very rare and not game breaking, but got picked up by the system.

Expect even more stable builds with the new system, as it's just warming up with reports from older, harder to reproduce bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
