- New: 4 blacksmith recipes - Convert festival elixir materials into any Festival tokens.(Mainly to help new players progress during an active festival month).

- Nerf bringer will now work when offline if the hero is equipped and offline gains are enabled.

- Mystic moon phase chance now caps at 100%.

- Expedition now uses the correct capped WT.

- Fixed a secret exploit, thanks to @pseudu for reporting it.

- Corruption level can now be upgraded to 100.

- Buy MAX button added to festival shop consumables.

- Added Incursion Ranks spawn location and WT info to the faction killboard.

- Added Next moon phase timer in World clock tooltip and the celestial screen.

- Gold is no longer needed to ascend after awakening apotheosis.

- Fixed a bug that caused pets going over max level during double level up.

- Enemy corruption level can now be decreased at the cost of 2 Discipline Tokens.

- Changed Nerf Bringer and OC Titan hero assets.

- Replaced the current server code (Godot) with a new system (Nakama), which should reduce disconnections and improve event updates (Let me know if any issues pop up).