27 July 2025 Build 19375892 Edited 27 July 2025 – 16:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New: 4 blacksmith recipes - Convert festival elixir materials into any Festival tokens.(Mainly to help new players progress during an active festival month).
- Nerf bringer will now work when offline if the hero is equipped and offline gains are enabled.
- Mystic moon phase chance now caps at 100%.
- Expedition now uses the correct capped WT.
- Fixed a secret exploit, thanks to @pseudu for reporting it.
- Corruption level can now be upgraded to 100.
- Buy MAX button added to festival shop consumables.
- Added Incursion Ranks spawn location and WT info to the faction killboard.
- Added Next moon phase timer in World clock tooltip and the celestial screen.
- Gold is no longer needed to ascend after awakening apotheosis.
- Fixed a bug that caused pets going over max level during double level up.
- Enemy corruption level can now be decreased at the cost of 2 Discipline Tokens.
- Changed Nerf Bringer and OC Titan hero assets.
- Replaced the current server code (Godot) with a new system (Nakama), which should reduce disconnections and improve event updates (Let me know if any issues pop up).

