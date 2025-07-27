Update overhauling industry setup, new industry cargo classifications, adding new cargo, industries, and bugfixes.

Industry Update

5 new types of cargo and 6 new industries, changes to chemical industry chain, tools and alternative uses of byproducts. This brings us to 59 cargo types and 88 industries in total.

New Cargo

Wood Chips

Chemical Minerals

Tools

Lab Equipment

Automation Tools

Animal Feed

New Industries

Sulfur Mine (Minerals)

Chemical Plant (Minerals->Chemicals)

OSB Factory (Wood Chips, Chemicals ->Lumber)

Tools Factory (Steel, Wood -> Tools)

Lab Equipment Facility (Glass, Rubber –> Lab Equipment)

Mechatronics Plant (Aluminum, Plastic, Electronic Components -> Automation Tools)

New Industry Setup

This update introduces some changes to the industry production cycle itself. New input and output classifications and how it effects production.

INPUT - Base materials needed for industry production.

OPTIONAL INPUT - Some inputs have several cargo options to choose, but only one type of cargo is required.

ADDITIVES - Extra additive cargo needed at higher level. If industry does not have additive cargo, it will still continue to produce, but maximum production will be lowered.

PACKAGING – Most industries producing consumer Goods or Food now require packaging. If industry does not have packaging, it will still continue to produce, but at lower rate indicated in the production bar.

SUPPLIES (previously tools)- Consumable supplies used to boost industry production. Almost all industries now can accept some type of Supplies. This cargo can increase industry maximum production up to 150% and improve production rate increase. Supplies are consumed once a week.

ELECTRICITY - Some industries need active power plant in order to work.

OUTPUT - Products created by the industry.

BYPRODUCT - Additional cargo created during production process in small quantities (<25%). Doesn't have separate production bar and doesn't count towards Transported percentage.

Other than Parcels, this should be the final look of the industry setup. Apart from some namechanges or adding or removing an industry here and there.

Copy Map Data

Save game header file now contains map generation data. This can be used to copy saved game map data from a main Load Game menu and paste it into a new terrain generation menu to create the exact same map.

This doesn't work retroactively on maps saved in previous version, and doesn't apply to nature or infrastructure spawning. Only terrain.

Other Changes

Major map generation performance optimization.

Small spline placement performance optimization.

Fixes

Fixed road connection issue on load. Related to deleting city roads.

Fixed wind audio glitch.

Fixed rail ramp placement and changed diagonal ramp do be only 1,5 tiles long.

Fixed diagonal rail tunnel placement.

Fixed Passenger station losing connections when leveling up.

Fixed mail not being selected correctly with automatic orders.

Fixed railcar cargo problem sometimes leading to not automatically selecting cargo when entering station for the first time.

Fixed issue with train per-cargo order setting.

Fixed depot row UI not resetting properly if vehicle reorder drag is cancelled.

Fixed some financial report numbers.

Fixed company building icon images.

Fixed 'Back‘ button from menu editor not working.

Fixed world industry list not updating.

Added dolly to trailers attached to trucks.

Forgot to take any cool screenshots, so here is a cute sheep farm instead.