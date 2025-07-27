- New Low Gravity Moon Level – Fight 100 astronauts… on the moon.
- Localized Control Buttons (supports multiple languages)
- Added Option to Show / Hide HUD in Settings
- Smoother Transitions between levels
- UI now updates based on VS 100 or Unlimited Mode
Coming Next
I'm working on:
Difficulty Options
Improved & Varied Enemy AI
More Game Modes to keep things fresh
Thanks for all the support — updates will keep coming 🦍🚀
Moon Mayhem Update + Patch Notes - July 27
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
