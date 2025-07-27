 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375855 Edited 27 July 2025 – 17:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
- New Low Gravity Moon Level – Fight 100 astronauts… on the moon.
- Localized Control Buttons (supports multiple languages)
- Added Option to Show / Hide HUD in Settings
- Smoother Transitions between levels
- UI now updates based on VS 100 or Unlimited Mode

Coming Next
I'm working on:

Difficulty Options

Improved & Varied Enemy AI

More Game Modes to keep things fresh

Thanks for all the support — updates will keep coming 🦍🚀


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
