- New Low Gravity Moon Level – Fight 100 astronauts… on the moon.

- Localized Control Buttons (supports multiple languages)

- Added Option to Show / Hide HUD in Settings

- Smoother Transitions between levels

- UI now updates based on VS 100 or Unlimited Mode



Coming Next

I'm working on:



Difficulty Options



Improved & Varied Enemy AI



More Game Modes to keep things fresh



Thanks for all the support — updates will keep coming 🦍🚀





