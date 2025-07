Feature: Auto-reason upgrade



Feature: New Extra Only dispatches (You can select: Robots, cases, dolls)



Feature: New Extra Only returns



Feature: New Extra Only orders (You can select: Robots, cases, dolls, storage machines and case name)



Feature: Halloween event added



Feature: Christmas event added



Feature: Doll Impostor Screamers added on dispatches and Storage



Feature: Added a button to enable/disable Jumpscares (On Exit door)



Fixed: Can pick the doll before the system



Fixed: When load a game it not works (It's like worker but bugged)



Thank you all for continuing to play Doll Inc! A few days ago, several bugs were reported to me that I couldn’t fix at the time because I was working on this update. This should fix all of them. Please use the official channels like Discord to report any issues.