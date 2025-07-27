Here are the next Bug Fixes! Im sorry for all the problems that came up with the Online Multiplayer! Please report the Bugs with the Feedback Form in the Home Menu!
-> The Ships are now properly Spawning in the City
-> A lot of smaller problems were fixed and balanced
I hope that you have fun with the Game regardless of the Bugs and Im sorry once again!
Best regards,
Mateo
Update Number 2
