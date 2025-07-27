Added scroll bars to journal pages where applicable

Added a "last filtered by" indicator to journal pages

Added "craft type" filter options to the Journal

Removed the secret 101st Alloy from the Journal & Order Scroll pool. Oopsies!

Adjusted the hat height of the hat spider (probably still not placed correctly)

Updated ingot label font to fix spacing & missing characters

Unpinning and re-pinning scrolls should no longer erase their contents or crash the game

Scrolls no longer open if you click on them while in a menu