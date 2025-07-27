New Features
Added "craft type" filter options to the Journal
Added a "last filtered by" indicator to journal pages
Added scroll bars to journal pages where applicable
Fixes
Removed the secret 101st Alloy from the Journal & Order Scroll pool. Oopsies!
Adjusted the hat height of the hat spider (probably still not placed correctly)
Updated ingot label font to fix spacing & missing characters
Unpinning and re-pinning scrolls should no longer erase their contents or crash the game
Scrolls no longer open if you click on them while in a menu
Fixed some monocle text being a little too big
