27 July 2025 Build 19375762 Edited 27 July 2025 – 16:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added "craft type" filter options to the Journal

  • Added a "last filtered by" indicator to journal pages

  • Added scroll bars to journal pages where applicable

Fixes

  • Removed the secret 101st Alloy from the Journal & Order Scroll pool. Oopsies!

  • Adjusted the hat height of the hat spider (probably still not placed correctly)

  • Updated ingot label font to fix spacing & missing characters

  • Unpinning and re-pinning scrolls should no longer erase their contents or crash the game

  • Scrolls no longer open if you click on them while in a menu

  • Fixed some monocle text being a little too big

