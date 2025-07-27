- The mission selection screen now automatically highlights the next available sub-mission. Previously, it always defaulted to the main chapter overview, which could make it seem as if progress wasn't being saved.
- The 'End Turn' button is now correctly highlighted when it becomes the only valid action for a player (for example, after placing a tile when no stocks are available to purchase).
Thank you for your feedback! Please continue to report any bugs or share your thoughts so they can be addressed.
Email: oilsheikgame@gmail.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/zQC4H3RbZ7
