The mission selection screen now automatically highlights the next available sub-mission. Previously, it always defaulted to the main chapter overview, which could make it seem as if progress wasn't being saved.



The 'End Turn' button is now correctly highlighted when it becomes the only valid action for a player (for example, after placing a tile when no stocks are available to purchase).



This update includes a quality-of-life improvement and a bug fix based on recent player feedback.Thank you for your feedback! Please continue to report any bugs or share your thoughts so they can be addressed.Email: oilsheikgame@gmail.com Discord: https://discord.gg/zQC4H3RbZ7