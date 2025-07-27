Hello Everyone! My and my brother have a few new updates for ya. Thank you to everyone who has been reporting bugs and helping us to continuously improve the game. We couldn't do it without you.



Added new widget for displaying the current point value of fish in your inventory

Added new widget to show the current time of day

Made the casting mechanic more responsive and added different SFX.

Journal Added (BETA), Press G or J !

Reworked Lighting with lanterns

Set default satisfaction back to 2

Fixed water textures on jungle map

Fixed issue where the terrorist could spawn to often

Fixed bug where fish in inventory upon loading a save would have a value of 1

Fixed bug where players would catch fresh water fish in the ocean

Fixed bug where players would only catch salt water fish upon loading a save