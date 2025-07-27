 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375707 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! My and my brother have a few new updates for ya. Thank you to everyone who has been reporting bugs and helping us to continuously improve the game. We couldn't do it without you.

  • Added new widget for displaying the current point value of fish in your inventory

  • Added new widget to show the current time of day

  • Made the casting mechanic more responsive and added different SFX.

  • Journal Added (BETA), Press G or J !

  • Reworked Lighting with lanterns

  • Set default satisfaction back to 2

  • Fixed water textures on jungle map

  • Fixed issue where the terrorist could spawn to often

  • Fixed bug where fish in inventory upon loading a save would have a value of 1

  • Fixed bug where players would catch fresh water fish in the ocean

  • Fixed bug where players would only catch salt water fish upon loading a save

  • Fixed bug that made so clients unable to catch ocean fish if they drove the Marine Vessel.

  • Other various bug fixes...


    Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link