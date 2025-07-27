Hello Everyone! My and my brother have a few new updates for ya. Thank you to everyone who has been reporting bugs and helping us to continuously improve the game. We couldn't do it without you.
Added new widget for displaying the current point value of fish in your inventory
Added new widget to show the current time of day
Made the casting mechanic more responsive and added different SFX.
Journal Added (BETA), Press G or J !
Reworked Lighting with lanterns
Set default satisfaction back to 2
Fixed water textures on jungle map
Fixed issue where the terrorist could spawn to often
Fixed bug where fish in inventory upon loading a save would have a value of 1
Fixed bug where players would catch fresh water fish in the ocean
Fixed bug where players would only catch salt water fish upon loading a save
Fixed bug that made so clients unable to catch ocean fish if they drove the Marine Vessel.
Other various bug fixes...
Thanks!
Changed files in this update