1. General enemy AI modification

Previously, I would stop when the distance between myself and the target was less than the stop distance.

It will now stop when the distance between itself and the nearest attacking target is less than the stop distance. .

This attacking target refers to the ground and air attributes of the unit itself rather than the weapon. For instance, anti-aircraft artillery will only stop near ground units and not near air units.

A condition that needs to be met simultaneously is that at least one weapon can attack any unit, and this condition remains the same as before.

The setting of the scope of hatred has been cancelled.

2. AI changes for enemies in survival and Roguelike modes

Most of the enemies now only move towards the base, which means you can't attract their hatred in any way.

For instance, grappling units such as electromagnetic levitation vehicles and fast gunboats will move towards the nearest unit, just as in the level mode.

Both types of bombers will only move with the base as their target, but they will drop bombs as long as there are ground units within the attack range.

This change will require you to adjust your response strategy according to the type of the enemy.

For instance, you can build some artillery towers far from the base. Ordinary tanks won't deliberately attack them, but electromagnetic levitation vehicles will do so on purpose.

You can build cheap units at a distance to draw the enemy's hatred, but this can only attract units like the electromagnetic levitation vehicle. You still need to deal with most of the units head-on.

The modification of the bombers enables you to avoid having to deal with a large number of bombers attacking one position simultaneously, but it also means that you need to place anti-aircraft units in advance along the movement path of any bomber.

3. Both types of bombers now have initial ballistic speeds and will calculate their trajectories to aim at targets and attack, just like other weapons.

This modification is made to align with the aforementioned changes. Therefore, you cannot deceive the AI into missing the attack at the edge of the attack range.

The range of the corresponding bombers is slightly reduced because the inertia lead time no longer needs to be taken into account.

The initial ballistic velocity of the bomber is a fixed total ballistic velocity. (Other similar attacks have a fixed horizontal ballistic speed.)

The attacks of bombers now come with their own dispersion.

4. A brand-new UI has been updated.

5. Now, Esc can close most Windows, and each press will only close one window.

6. Fixed the issue where the hardened shield tower technology obtained resources before starting in the meat pigeon mode.