Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:

Gemini T2000

Together with previously reworked cars model, this brings the total to 9 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue associated with clean save data causing black screen after the disclaimer message;

Virgo XF - Fixed the rear wheels replacement on the new model and light visuals;

Tiny S - Added a new livery

Gemini GRT - Renamed to Zeta GRT for consistency

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!