Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:
Gemini T2000
Together with previously reworked cars model, this brings the total to 9 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue associated with clean save data causing black screen after the disclaimer message;
Virgo XF - Fixed the rear wheels replacement on the new model and light visuals;
Tiny S - Added a new livery
Gemini GRT - Renamed to Zeta GRT for consistency
Thank you all for your continued patience and support!
Changed files in this update