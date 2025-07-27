 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375692 Edited 27 July 2025 – 21:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Model Rework: Replaced the car models for the following vehicles:

  • Gemini T2000

Together with previously reworked cars model, this brings the total to 9 out of 13 affected cars now restored in-game with freshly built models. Our team is continuing to work hard to bring back the remaining models as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue associated with clean save data causing black screen after the disclaimer message;

  • Virgo XF - Fixed the rear wheels replacement on the new model and light visuals;

  • Tiny S - Added a new livery

  • Gemini GRT - Renamed to Zeta GRT for consistency

Thank you all for your continued patience and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link