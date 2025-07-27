0.7.8 Update Changelog:

Fixed run-destroying NPC conversation softlock bug. NPC conversations would sometimes become unclickable, this was caused due to improper canvas order.

Added 12 new “attack voices” to enemies that do spirit damage

Added pixel filter and resolution fixes to NPC conversation camera

Added additional but rare aggressive behaviors to angered spirits.

Added some weird noises that can occur when a spirit is particularly angry with you.

Dev notes:

Thanks for your patience! A bug has been persistent in ToruTaru for a while, where if the player initiates a conversation with an NPC, the menu can become unclickable, with no way to exit or proceed, thus softlocking the game. Last night while doing some thinking, I got a sudden idea about what might be causing it, and implemented it immediately. This should be the fix. It's a bit TL;DR, but essentially the menu items were "far back" on the canvas, so if anything else might be in front of it (e.g. blood screen effects, fade effects, etc) it could block the buttons. I've moved the NPC convo UI to the front of the canvas, which should be the fix. I haven't tested extensively yet, but it seems to work.

While I was in there, I figured I'd add some scary SFX that I've been making recently. I also have tweaked a random chance for spirits to become more aggressive, adding some behavior attributes that randomize when a spirit becomes angered. This can create new types of aggression (and also non-aggression/fleeing), making spirit encounters more diverse. Also fixed some other things, and added some rare occurrences.

Enjoy!