27 July 2025 Build 19375583 Edited 27 July 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 0.6.0.11 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

  • Adjusted Enemy Talent "Card Echo" health value from 10 to 9.
  • When using Revive Card while battling Echo Breaker, if Echo Breaker triggered their Talent, it would not add the revived Beasts back into their Beast selection pool which could cause the game to soft lock.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3747131
Linux 64-bit Depot 3747132
