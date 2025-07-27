- Adjusted Enemy Talent "Card Echo" health value from 10 to 9.
- When using Revive Card while battling Echo Breaker, if Echo Breaker triggered their Talent, it would not add the revived Beasts back into their Beast selection pool which could cause the game to soft lock.
Version 0.6.0.11 is LIVE!
Version 0.6.0.11 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
